Keke Palmer gets candid about her experiences as a child star

Keke Palmer has recently opened up about her bittersweet experiences working as a child star in entertainment industry.

In a new interview with The Independent, the Nope actress, who started acting at the age of nine, reflected on downsides of being a child actor.

“It’s hard to be a child performer, to get out there and do the banana dance over and over and over again,” said the 31-year-old.

For the unversed, Keke started her TV career while playing a spelling prodigy in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee at 12.

In 2008, the actress, who turned 15, rose to fame with her role in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP.

Reflecting on fame, Keke noted, “It can be joyful while it can also be dehumanising, and I work really hard to be transparent about that with the next generation.”

Recalling her time as a child star on the set, the actress and author revealed, “It was very, very stressful… I had to deal with a lot of opinions and thoughts and adult [responsibilities] that no kid really wants to deal with.”

“I was a child entertainer making more money than my mom and dad. It was definitely crazy,” explained the actress.

However, Keke added, “Because I’m happy with my life now, I can’t really sit here and regret any of it or harbour any resentment towards it because I’m out the other side.”