Meghan Markle receives good news from critic as big day approaches

Meghan Markle appears in high spirits as she begins a new chapter in her professional career, five years after she stepped away from the royal family with her husband Prince Harry.

However, the Duchess of Sussex would not be happy in just a matter of days if her upcoming show does not give the required “numbers” to Netflix, according to a royal author.

Meghan has been busy in promoting her show on the streaming giant, With Love, Meghan. She seems really involved in the process but author Robert Jobson told The Sun that the show looks like an ‘advert’.

The author stated that while he may not be a fan yet, there is a chance that the show could turn out to be a success.

“I mean, it’s just like an advert for [supermarket] or something. It doesn’t do anything for me,” he told The Sun. “It seems that everyone wants her to fail, but it would actually be quite a good story if it was a success.”

While noting that the show could be a win for Meghan, he is not “overly inspired by it”.

“It’s not exactly going to be something I’m going to be wanting to tune into, unless it was a professional thing to do,” he added. “It’s just a little dull.”

The royal author pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan have had some “big numbers” with their “royal bashing books and their royal bashing documentaries.”

“Now they’re trying to do something, I suppose, that they tell us is all positive, and it just doesn't seem particularly inspiring to me.”

It remains to be seen how Meghan’s show would perform on the streaming giant as it drops March 4th.