Keke Palmer's surprising admission about her acting career revealed

Keke Palmer has been open about her reluctance to do nudity on screen, citing her shy and embarrassed nature.

"Just because I'm so shy and, you know, embarrassed," Palmer told The Independent.

"And to know that people are going to be able to have [those scenes] forever? I could never have the confidence to do something like that! I'm not that bold."

Despite her bold persona on screen, Palmer sees herself as a deeply emotional person.

"On a deep level, I think I've always been the kind of person that's felt very lonely or had these big emotions," she explained.

"And I always say that people who are considered comedians, or people that make people laugh, they're not necessarily seen as serious. Usually, though, they're the ones with the deepest feelings of all, and it's that humor that's helping them get through."

Palmer has learned valuable lessons throughout her career, including advice from co-star William H. Macy to take things one scene at a time.

"You don't need to think about the whole movie — you've got to take it just one scene at a time," Macy told her.

Palmer applies this advice to both her work and personal life, focusing on the present moment to manage overwhelm and worry.