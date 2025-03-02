Harrison Ford forced to pull out from Oscars 2025

Harrison Ford was forced to withdraw from his major Oscars stint due to a health scare.

The Indiana Jones star has been diagnosed with shingles ahead of the 97th Academy Awards set to take place on Sunday.

What is Shingles?

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a" viral infection that causes a painful rash."

It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox. Shingles often appear as a single stripe of blisters.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Saturday, March 1, that the Star Wars actor, who was previously announced to present at the 2025 Oscars last week, received his reports on Friday before pulling out at the last minute on Saturday morning.

Following the diagnosis, the 82-year-old actor is resting well and doing fine.

He was last seen at the 2025 SAG Awards, where he playfully interrupted his Shrinking costar Jessica Williams' opening monologue during the Netflix broadcast.

Due to a recently diagnosed health issue, Ford will not be attending the star-studded ceremony. However, the other presenters he was scheduled to join will carry on with their presenting job.

Andrew Garfield, Alba Rohrwacher, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey, Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Rachel Zegler, Zoe Saldaña and many other A-listers were announced as the presenters for the Oscar 2025.