King Charles set to hold crucial meeting after peace talks collapse

King Charles will seemingly be hosting an important guest at Sandringham after a meeting was requested.

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with the US President Donald Trump on Friday and hand-delivered an invitation from the monarch, opening the doors of Balmoral Castle for Trump.

Soon after the UK PM’s meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the president at the Oval Office. However, things did not pan out as expected.

The Ukrainian Premier was caught in a fiery exchange between Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. They accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for American support, for “gambling with the lives of millions of people,” and risking “World War III” by fighting Russia’s invading army in his country.

Zelensky was eventually told to leave the White House early before he and Trump could even take the stage for a scheduled news conference.

Starmer held a summit at Downing Street on Saturday in hopes of reviving peace talks to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

It was also revealed that the monarch had accepted Zelensky’s request for a meeting on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Trump’s second impromptu State Visit would be kept on hold after the talks.