Louis Tomlinson reacts to heartfelt Brit Awards tribute for Liam Payne

Liam Payne was remembered at the 47th Brit Awards for his lasting impact on music industry.

The touching tribute was acknowledged by his close pal and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

The Two of Us crooner took to X (formerly Twitter) where he tweeted, "Thank you @BRITs. Beautiful tribute." He added, "Miss you always brother x."

Coincidently, the day also marked one year since Payne released his single Teardrops, which later on became the last song of his career.

At that time Tomlinson wrote, "Liam’s new single is out today!! Go have a listen."

In addition to an emotional video montage featuring Payne with his bandmates on tour and moments with his family members, the Brit Awards also dedicated a page in the event’s programme which paid tribute to the deceased artists including him.

"In October 2024, a special member of The BRITs family passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of millions," read the tribute.

"Having received seven BRITs with One Direction, and performed twice with the band and twice as a solo artist at the awards over the years, Liam's talent endures through the countless lives he touched."

"He was not just a singer, he was a beacon of light for those who grew up with his work. May his music continue to live on in our hearts," it concluded.

This marks the third consecutive major award show to honour Payne with a heartfelt tribute.

Previously, during MTV Europe Music Awards Rita Ora remembered him as "one of the kindest people." More recently, during the 2025 Grammys the 'In Memoriam' segment opened with video tribute for Payne.