Patrick Schwarzenegger jokes about his unsuccessful Superman audition

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed that he auditioned for the role of Superman in James Gunn's upcoming movie.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Schwarzenegger shared that he has only auditioned for a few superhero roles, including Superman, The Boys' Homelander, and Gen V's Golden Boy (which he landed).

When asked if he got into costume for the Superman audition, Schwarzenegger joked, "No, I don't think I got any feedback. I think it was like, 'No, not for you'" and added that the audition was a self-tape. The role of Clark Kent ultimately went to David Corenswet.

Schwarzenegger also discussed the challenges of auditioning over Zoom, saying: "It's just one person on the screen and when they talk, they're on it and then you talk and it switches to you. So, it's really weird doing a scene with someone because sometimes they'll be mid-talk and you say something, and it'll switch to you and then it's really distracting and weird."