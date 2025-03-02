Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather in her cap at 2025 Brit Awards

The 2025 Brit Awards kicked off with a bang as Sabrina Carpenter opened the night with a dazzling performance flanked by the King's Guard.

The Short n' Sweet star wowed the audience with her sparkling corset bodysuit, impeccable vocals, and sultry dance moves.

Carpenter later received the Brits' first-ever global success award, presented by Millie Bobby Brown. "In a very primarily tea-drinking country, you guys streamed the shit out of Espresso," Carpenter laughed.

"And you've really understood my dry sense of humor because your sense of humor is so dry. So, I love y'all more than you even understand."

The evening was marked by a series of wins for Charli XCX, who took home five awards, including best British album, best British artist, and song of the year for Guess feat. Billie Eilish.

"Thank you, Billie," XCX said during her acceptance speech. "I asked if she wanted to be on this song three days before shooting the video. Not all artists are [as] spontaneous."

Other winners included Raye, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, who picked up best international song for Good Luck, Babe! via video message.

The evening also featured a tribute to the late Liam Payne, with a montage of his memories and a performance of One Direction's Little Things.

Other notable moments included a surprise appearance by Millie Bobby Brown, who handed Carpenter her award, and a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump by Paloma Faith.

The evening was hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall, who kept the tone light with his witty jokes and insults.