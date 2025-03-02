Liam Payne receives emotional tribute at 2025 Brit Awards: ‘gifted musician’

Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who passed away last year in October after falling from the hotel balcony in Argentina, was featured in an emotional tribute at the 45th ceremony of the Brit Awards.

Towards the end of the event on Saturday night, host Jack Whitehall had addressed the start-studded audience before the tribute.

"Ladies and gentlemen it is now time to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world," he said.

"Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away," Whitehall continued. "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."

He added, "We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."

A short video montage then played, beginning with Payne singing One Direction’s Little Thing. The clip also featured sweet moments from his time on tour with his bandmates and with his family.

During his career, Payne won won seven Brit Awards, including four wins in the British video of the year category. As a solo artist, he received Brit Awards nominations for Strip That Down with American rapper Quavo, and For You with Rita Ora.