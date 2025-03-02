Angie Stone, R&B singer, passes away at the age of 63

Singer Angie Stone, a co-founder of hip-hop trio The Sequence and known for her solo R&B hits like Wish I Didn't Miss You, has died in a car crash involving an 18-wheeler. She was 63.

Stone's daughter, Ladi Diamond, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "My mommy is gone." A representative for Stone also confirmed her death to People magazine.

Born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone began her music career with The Sequence, one of the first female hip-hop groups. Their 1979 track Funk You Up remains a classic in rap.

In the 1990s, Stone transitioned to R&B, releasing her debut solo album Black Diamond in 1999. Her hit Wish I Didn't Miss You from her 2001 album Mahogany Soul is still considered a classic today.

Stone was also a successful songwriter, collaborating with stars like D'Angelo, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz. She had a substantial film and TV career, appearing in reality series and movies like The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations.

In a 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club, Stone spoke about her early career and love for different genres of music.

"I was self-taught. I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was ambitious," she said. "It's having that bug that says, 'I'm a rubber band. You can stretch me but I won't pop. I'm going to always do me.'"

Stone is survived by her daughter Ladi, son Michael, and two grandchildren. She was nominated for three Grammys and was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.