Patrick Schwarzenegger gets himself in trouble with forbidden pictures

Patrick Schwarzenegger has landed in hot water while attempting to impress his long-time partner.

Turning over to his Instgaram on Friday, February 28, The White Lotus star posted a carousel of nostalgic photos to celebrate his girlfriend-turned-fiance Abby Champion on her 28th birthday.

The birthday post, featuring recent and throwback pictures from the couple's decade-long relationship, also includes photos Patrick, 31, admits he wasn’t supposed to share publicly.

"Happy birthday to my queen! My ride or die. Crazy to think we fell in love 10 years ago!! So proud of the human you are," Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son penned in the caption. "You continue to inspire me. I love watching your dedication to your family , friends , faith [sic] and your work."

"It’s been a blessing to be on this journey with you & I can’t wait to watch where life takes us. Have the best day & another fantastic year," he continued, gushing over his love interest.

"PS: I’m gonna get in ,trouble [sic] but the photos at the end are so funny to see now," The Staircase actor added a disclaimer. "Love you chomppppp @abbychampion."

The series of pictures opened with an adorable close-up of Patrick kissing the model's cheek as she smiled at the camera.

Among other photos, the photos he wasn't meant to share showed the couples' much younger selves posing for selfies and included a snap of them at a football game.

The lovely couple started dating back in 2015.