Jimmy Fallon at risk of repeating past mistakes?

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon, known for his quick wit and exciting energy, may be on the verge of slipping back into old habits, sparking concerns that he could be repeating past struggles.

A new report claimed that the talk show host has been struggling with stress as The Tonight Show faces sinking ratings.

An insider close to Jimmy reveals that the growing pressure has been taking a serious toll on his mental health, leading to worries that he might start drinking again to control his thoughts.

"Whether it's his wife, an assistant, a personal trainer or a bodyguard, he's never alone, as no-one wants to tempt fate and leave him to his own devices," the source shared.

They went on addressing, "Jimmy scoffs at the idea he needs this, but there's no doubt he likes having a buffer to insulate him from the world."

"Plenty of people are convinced that, whether he admits it or not, he could backslide."

Before wrapping up, that source further mentioned that Jimmy has "got round-the-clock minders" which gives his loved ones some relief.

However, another insider also shared that "He's fighting to survive, and the stakes are very high. He's been in hustle mode ever since, begging all his famous friends to come on to give him a boost, but it's still a big weight on him."

Jimmy Fallon took over the hit The Tonight Show back in 2014, bringing his signature humour and high-energy style to the Television.