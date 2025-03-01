Prince Harry makes shocking revelation about life away from Royal spotlight

Prince Harry relishes Life in the U.S., says he can drop kids off 'without anyiIssue'

Prince Harry has shared a rare glimpse into his life as a father, revealing that moving to the U.S. has given him a sense of normalcy when it comes to parenting.

During a conversation with rugby legend Richie McCaw at the Invictus Games in Canada, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his new routine with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

McCaw, recalling his chat with Harry in an interview with Us Weekly, asked how things were going. Harry reportedly responded, 'Well, life's going on pretty good." He went on to add, "I can drop the kids off at school… without any issue.'

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle have built a life in California, away from the intense public scrutiny they faced in the UK.

The couple recently attended the Invictus Games, where Meghan documented behind-the-scenes moments from the event.

Harry, who founded the tournament in 2014 for wounded and injured service members, appeared relaxed and content as he engaged with athletes and fans.

His comments suggest that the move across the Atlantic has given his family a much-needed sense of privacy and stability.

While the Sussexes continue to attract media attention, Harry's latest remarks indicate that—at least when it comes to fatherhood—he's enjoying the simple moments that royal life never allowed.