Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa concerned family before death: details

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa death investigation continues

Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy Arakawa’s sudden death remains a mystery but her family has just revealed some concerning details.

A housekeeper for the late classical pianist’s mother made a surprising confession about Arakawa being peculiarly distant from her family in her last months.

Keiko, whose last name was not disclosed, told Daily Mail on Friday, February 28th, that the 64-year-old musical artist used to keep a regular check on her mother, Yoshie Feaster, as she is battling dementia.

However, she revealed, “Betsy hadn’t called her mother in months.”

“She usually called every one or two months. Last time she called was October. We were thinking, what happened?” added the housekeeper.

Hackman had also reportedly started to become less communicable, as one of his daughters shared that she hadn’t talked to the French Connection star in “months,” before he passed away.

This update comes after Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday.

The police contacted Arakawa’s mother to inform her of daughter’s death, as Kieko said, “She talked to a New Mexico policeman the other day, but she has dementia so she forgot already. I feel so sorry for her. She was very upset. But right now she’s kind of normal.”