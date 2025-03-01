Meghan Markle expands 'As Ever' brand with exciting new offerings

Meghan Markle is set to broaden her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with a fresh range of products, marking another step in her entrepreneurial journey.

The Duchess of Sussex has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking approval for a diverse selection of new items under her brand, reported GB News.

The latest expansion includes specialty drink mixes and gourmet treats, reflecting her vision for a sophisticated and modern lifestyle brand.

Legal documents outline plans for non-alcoholic cocktail bases and mixers, further hinting at Meghan’s commitment to curating a premium product line.

Her husband, Prince Harry, has previously shown enthusiasm for crafted beverages, making this expansion a natural fit for their evolving business ventures.

With As Ever gaining momentum, Meghan’s latest move signals a strategic push into the lifestyle market, offering fans a taste of her signature elegance and refined taste.