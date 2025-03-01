Meghan Markle expands 'As Ever' brand with exciting new offerings

 
Saturday March 01, 2025
Meghan Markle Expands 'As Ever' brand with new business venture

By Web Desk
March 01, 2025
Meghan Markle is set to broaden her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with a fresh range of products, marking another step in her entrepreneurial journey.

The Duchess of Sussex has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking approval for a diverse selection of new items under her brand, reported GB News.

The latest expansion includes specialty drink mixes and gourmet treats, reflecting her vision for a sophisticated and modern lifestyle brand.

Legal documents outline plans for non-alcoholic cocktail bases and mixers, further hinting at Meghan’s commitment to curating a premium product line.

Her husband, Prince Harry, has previously shown enthusiasm for crafted beverages, making this expansion a natural fit for their evolving business ventures.

With As Ever gaining momentum, Meghan’s latest move signals a strategic push into the lifestyle market, offering fans a taste of her signature elegance and refined taste.