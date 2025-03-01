Renowned broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby breathes his last at 82

Renowned poet Pat Ingoldsby dies at the age of 82

Renowned poet, writer, and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby has passed away at the age of 82 in a Dublin nursing home.

His death was confirmed by his close friend Vivienne Baillie in a statement that read, “PAT, August 25th 1942 – March 1st 2025. The beautiful man that was Pat left us early this morning,” with Pat’s poem I Visualise My Death running in the background.

Pat rose to fame after he began working as a DJ in the late 1960s. He later went on to present RTE children’s programmes, including Pat’s Pals, Pat’s Hat, and Pat’s Chat.

The popular author delivered spectacular performances on RTÉ television throughout his career, hosting children’s shows that were quite popular in the ‘80s.

In addition to his work in television, Ingoldsby was also a prolific playwright, writing works for both the stage and radio.

His diverse talents further extended to publishing short storybooks and serving as a newspaper columnist.

For the unversed, the late poet, who was the second eldest in his family, is survived by his other siblings, including Michael, Dayo, Ann and Brigid.