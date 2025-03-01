New details emerge on Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic death

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death is still under wraps after her family declined autopsy.
The Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, who tragically passed away this week after being found unresponsive in her apartment, had recently undergone a liver transplant.
According to Deadline, the late actress's family has opted not to pursue an autopsy due to religious reasons. As no foul play was suspected at the time of her death, the medical examiner did not intervene in this decision.
For the unversed, Michelle’s death was confirmed by her mother on Wednesday, February 26, in a statement that read, “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away.
“The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”
The actress was known for her ground-breaking roles in various films, including Harriet the Spy, 17 Again, Mysterious Skin, Eurotrip, as well as shows such as Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Her death was mourned by many of her co-stars, including Blake Lively, who starred with the actress on Gossip Girl.
Jennifer Coolidge and Pete Davidson's heartfelt praise for each other will warm your heart
Oscar heads let go old tradition set since 1940s
Zara Tindall takes Mike Tindall's breath away with her shocking decision
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce return to the US after romantic getaway
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue message just hours after key meeting takes place in US
Matthew Perry’s death allegedly left lasting impact on Michelle Trachtenberg