Duchess Sophie receives new 'titles' after royal family's big announcement

Duchess Sophie receives new 'titles' after royal family's announcement

Duchess Sophie, known as King Charles III's secret weapon due to her steadfastness, has been lauded by the royal family's fans after one of her latest royal engagements.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Mothers' Union's English for Women project in Chelmsford as patron of the charity, a role previously held by her mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the pictures of Prince Edward’s wife's visit, attracting massive praise from fans.

Sophie's fans referred to the Duchess with sweet new titles, with one calling her "super trooper".

Another admired the royal: "The wonderful Duchess of Edinburgh. Warm, kind, compassionate, and committed to great causes… uplifting just seeing her."

The third commented: "Love Sophie so much. She's an amazing lady always working hard for the King and supporting so many great projects."

A fourth fan said: "What a lovely person - how lucky the Royals are to have her in the family!"