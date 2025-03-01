Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce embrace normalcy in their relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been in spotlight since their romance began in 2023, are now taking sometime away from the public eye to focus on each other.

Since the devastating month, February, where the So High School crooner lost in Grammys and Travis suffered major defeat in Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia Eagles, the love birds went on a private romantic getaway.

Now that the couple is back in United States, the Chiefs tight-end player’s father Ed, gave an insight to their relationship saying that their break from their careers have given them opportunity to step back and enjoy quality time together.

"I think they really, really enjoy each other's company," Ed Kelce told Nine News. "They've had a whirlwind romance, you know? They finally have time like a normal couple."

"Girl, she's not doing the heiress turn. He's not playing football," he added. "Just to exhale. Not as though, certainly, the relationship, on either one of their parts, is because of what the other does, all right? Or their notoriety."

Taylor and Travis also had a subsequent date night after they returned from the vacation which fortunately went unnoticed by the press and fans.

"They 'went out' for a night together and 'went unnoticed'," a source close to the couple revealed as per Page Six. "They were not photographed or anything else."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ability to keep low profile came as a relief for them as they seem to be moving forward from the sombre February.