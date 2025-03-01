Prince Andrew suffers devastating blow as financial lifeline ‘cut off’

Prince Andrew, who has been struggling with his slew of scandals and his uncertain future living in the Royal Lodge, is faced with another set back.

King Charles’ disgraced brother had been anticipating a multi-million-pound deal especially after the monarch had cut him off financially and did not renew his security contract.

According to sources cited by BBC, Andrew’s former start-up business network, which was under negotiations, now seems to be in doubt.

A Dutch company Startupbootcamp (SBC) had held talks about buying Andrew’s Pitch@Palace network. The sale could have provided him with a multi-million-pound financial lifeline, but that all seems to be left to uncertainty.

Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages due to a sex scandal, had set up Pitch@Palace – a Dragon’s Den-style pitching competition – in 2014.

Insiders close to the Dutch company shared that while there was a meeting at Buckingham Palace and even a positive press release came out of it, nothing in the deal was concluded.

They added that “no deal with Prince Andrew was ever signed or closed, and no transactions were made, whether in Europe, the Middle East or China”.