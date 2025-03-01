Dennis Quaid talks Demi Moore ‘The Substance’ Oscar prediction

Dennis Quaid opened up about how he predicted Demi Moore’s Oscars nominations.

Reported by Marca, Quaid revealed in a recent interview while promoting his True to Texas campaign alongside Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, "I knew it like my second day working on that movie [The Substance]. I told Demi she's going to win an Oscar for it."

The Parent’s Trap star's manifestation became a reality as Moore not only received the nomination but she has already secured major wins at the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Quaid starred alongside Moore and Margaret Qualley in the psychological horror film.

The 70-year-old artist praised Moore's commitment to the role, calling it "a gargantuan effort." He also noted the extreme dedication in her transformation.

"I mean, it took nine months to do that. She was in makeup for like six, eight hours at a time," he explained. "And the whole movie, what it says-Coralie as a director, I just love working with her. She reminds me of Stanley Kubrick and Sam Peckinpah put together."

It is important to mention, that this is the first time Demi Moore, in her four-decade long career, has received such recognition.