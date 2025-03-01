Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major change ahead of important date

The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a big change to their team as the couple is set to see the beginning to a new chapter in their lives.

Prince Harry, who has dedicated himself to his charities and remaining patronages, has shown support to his wife, Meghan Markle, who is ready to launch her solo venture to the world.

The Sussexes have now welcomed a new head of communications, after a slew of resignations from their team especially Ashley Hansen, who was the former head of communications.

Meredith Maines will now be taking over as Chief of Communications and is due to start in the role from March 3rd, just one day before With Love, Meghan releases on Netflix.

Maines, who has a background with Google, Hulu and American Idol, said that she was “honoured to partner with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to highlight the amazing work they are doing through Archewell, their broader business portfolio, and nonprofit work.”

The timing is crucial for Meghan as there are a lot of expectation from the show, not only from fans but also from critics who will be putting it under heavy scrutiny.

Hansen had announced last year that she was leaving the position to start her own firm. Meghan had wished the best in an official statement, “My husband and I are excited to be alongside Ashley as she builds something extraordinarily special with her firm.”

Meanwhile, Hansen also shared she was “incredibly grateful” for the The Duke and Duchess for their “unwavering support and belief” in her new firm.

“I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn't be happier to continue working together.”