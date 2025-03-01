Megan Fox, MGK rekindle talks as first baby ‘due any day now’

Megan Fox is depending on one of the closest people around her as she awaits the arrival of her baby with ex-fiancé MGK.

On Friday, February 28, a source told Page Six that the Transformers star is relying on her older sister, Kristi Fox, amid emotionally and physically challenging time.

"Megan is leaning on her sister Kristi amid her split from Colson," the insider disclosed to the outlet. "She’s due any day now."

They added that the rocker, whose birth name is Colson Baker, "has every intention" of being an active and present father in the new baby’s life, despite his recent breakup with the actress.

"He and Megan have still been in communication," the tipster spilled the beans, adding, "He loves Megan and wants nothing more than to be a family unit."

Megan, 38, and MGK, who previously went by Machine Gun Kelly, quietly parted ways in November 2024, two weeks after the pair announced they are expecting their first baby together.

For the unversed, the New Girl alum is already a mother of three. She co-parents Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and eight-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2021.

As for MGK, 34, he welcomed a daughter, Casie Colton Baker, in 2008 with Emma Cannon, when the singer was just 18 years old.