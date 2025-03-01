Jennifer Coolidge's candid remarks for Pete Davidson laid bare

Jennifer Coolidge and Pete Davidson have formed a lasting impression on each other after working together on the crime comedy film Riff Raff.

Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her role in The White Lotus, recalled to People magazine the moment she realized Davidson was "one of the most unpredictable people" she had ever met.

While filming in the midst of winter, Coolidge remembered Davidson arriving on set in a Rolls-Royce, which stood out in the modest neighborhood.

"I was like, 'Who's that? It must be the owner of the house, right?'" she said.

"And then it's Pete Davidson in his Rolls-Royce. That car didn't quite go with the neighborhood or any of the experience. But then I thought, 'He's doing his own thing.' I was never as interesting as that, you know — showing up in a Rolls-Royce in the middle of winter at some job."

Coolidge described Davidson as "one of the most unpredictable people I've ever met," adding, "You can't really get a take on him because he's like this chameleon."

Davidson also had high praise for Coolidge, telling Access Hollywood that she was "amazing" to work with on the film.

"She's like a unicorn," he said. "She's exactly what she's like onscreen. So nice, so generous — I describe her as a unicorn. Like, I can't believe she's a real person."

Riff Raff, directed by Dito Montiel, follows the story of former criminal Vincent (Ed Harris), whose life is turned upside down when his old family shows up for a reunion.

The film also stars Bill Murray, Lewis Pullman, and Gabrielle Union.