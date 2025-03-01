Liam Payne to be celebrated at 2025 BRIT Awards following big Grammys tribute

2025 BRIT Awards prepare special video montage to pay homage to Liam Payne

Like the Grammys, the BRITs are also planning a special tribute for the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, with an aim to keep his legacy alive.

The 31-year-old vocalist passed away tragically on October 16, 2024, leaving fans and followers in deep shock.

The Teardrops singer fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, resulting in his sudden demise.

Liam has been receiving many tributes not only by the fans but also the music and entertainment industry.

Back in February, the Strip that Down singer was paid a special homage at the 2025 Grammys. Now, another major tribute is in works that will be displayed at the BRITs.

As per reports of The Sun, “The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was.”

The tribute is expected to be introduced by comedian Jack Whitehall, the host of the event and one of Payne’s close friends.

A backstage source informed the publication that, “Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.”

Reportedly, BRITs believe that whatever they have created to honour the late singer will do him justice.

Previously, there were reports that former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will be paying a moving tribute to their late brother, but later it was decided that ‘it should be purely about Liam.’