Danny Ramirez shares Tom Cruise’s role in his key ‘Captain America’ scene

Danny Ramirez on perfecting flight scene in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Tom Cruise’s mind-blowing aviation skills made his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Danny Ramirez, nervous about flight scene in the Captain America: Brave New World.

Ramirez, who plays Joaquin Torres, the Falcon, in new Marvel film made sure that his flying-flight sequence looked as realistic as possible because he knew Cruise might watch the film and judge the accuracy of his performance.

During a sit-down with the Interview Magazine, he told his Maverick co-star and future Marvel actor, Lewis Pullman, "I felt like if Tom [Cruise] saw my body positioning, he’d be judging the aerodynamics."

"You’ll see in the BTS, I’m holding proper form, so whether or not body parts were replaced, that’s not on me," said the Look Both Ways actor.

He added, "I was aerodynamic, and banking when I had to bank, and trying to make sure that my head was in the right position because wind will then affect lift, and all these things."

When Pullman noted that those maneuvers were also important in avoiding whiplash, Ramirez replied, "Yes."

He continued, "I think that’s what was instilled in me having done Top Gun. 'Tom’s maybe going to watch this and if he does, I better come correct.'"

The film, Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14th, 2025, and according to Forbes, after opening to $192 million worldwide, the film added another $63+ million in its sophomore frame last weekend. That put it at around $290 million worldwide heading into this week.