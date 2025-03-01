Lizzo announces new music, tour dates after three-year hiatus

Lizzo loves to stick to her roots!

The singer has released a new single, Love in Real Life, her first solo release in nearly three years. The rock-inspired pop song will be featured on her upcoming album of the same name.

"Everything was so much simpler, and that's exactly what I need. No views, no likes, real love in real life," Lizzo says in the opening lines of the song's music video, directed by Colin Tilley.

The video features Lizzo in a studded leather jacket, embracing a 90s vibe, and ends with a Michael Jackson-esque choreography sequence.

The singer has also announced three shows to celebrate the start of this new chapter, including performances in Los Angeles, New York, and Minneapolis.

The About Damn Time crooner has been teasing new music for some time, posting an Instagram video on February 13 with the caption "End of an Era."

She first hinted at new music on Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, in December.

"My album is done. I'm so happy. People thought that I was on a gap year but mama was in the studio," Lizzo said on the podcast.

She also addressed a lawsuit filed by some of her tour dancers, who alleged they were sexually harassed and victims of a hostile workplace environment.

"I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," Lizzo said. "You can ask me anything about it because I got dismissed from the case... We're continuing to fight the other claims until they're all dismissed — not dropped, but dismissed," she added, calling it "a big victory."