Gracie Abrams postpones Brussels Tour Stop due to 'gnarly' sickness

Gracie Abrams Brussels Tour Stop postponed

Gracie Abrams won’t be there for her fans.

Brussels fans will have to wait a little longer to see the singer in action.

The That’s So True singer was set to perform at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 28 as part of The Secret of Us Tour, but she had to cancel at the last minute due to illness.

In a heartfelt handwritten note shared on her Instagram Stories, Abrams, 25, expressed her disappointment.

"First thing I have to say is that I love you with my whole heart, and I have been so looking forward to being together in your beautiful city," she began.

However, she revealed that her health had taken a turn for the worse.

"My body has been fighting off something gnarly for the past week and despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I've received says I cannot perform and need to rest," she explained.

The Grammy-nominated artist acknowledged how much effort fans put into attending her shows and assured them she wasn’t taking this decision lightly.

"At this point in time, I can’t give you the show you deserve and that breaks my heart, especially knowing all the travel and the planning and the care that you put into attending our shows," she wrote.

She promised to keep fans updated, saying, "Our every intention is to make this right and I promise we'll be in touch as soon as we have concrete details."

While Abrams couldn't take the stage, her tour opener, Dora Jar, stepped up with a last-minute performance at Brussels venue L'Archiduc for those still wanting a live music experience. Abrams praised the move, writing, "I love your heart and your brain and I will miss you all so much tonight."

Despite the setback, The Secret of Us Tour is set to continue on March 3 in Nottingham, England, before heading across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and eventually back to North America.

Fingers crossed she’s back to full strength soon—because no one does heart-wrenching indie pop quite like Gracie Abrams!