Drew Barrymore shares daughters’ response to her movie, ‘Scream’

Drew Barrymore has recently shared her daughters’ reaction to watching Scream for the first time.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of her talk show, the Never Been Kissed actress explained that she didn’t put any pressure on her children to watch her movies.

Drew revealed that her two daughters watched Scream for the first time.

“They came home the other day and said they watched Scream, and they were like, ‘Mom, you got it so good in that movie! Oh my God!’” recalled the actress.

Drew’s daughters discussed how their mom’s character, Casey Becker, “gets brutally murdered by the infamous serial killer Ghostface at the very beginning of the 1996 horror movie”.

“It’s just so fun that they’re old enough now — they’re basically 11 and 13, almost,” added the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Drew disclosed that her oldest daughter “Olive said, ‘When I get a boyfriend in high school, that’s gonna be our Halloween costume. He’ll be Steve and I’ll be you.’”

“I know! My children are old enough now to say things to me and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool!’” said the 50-year-old.

Earlier in 2023, Drew opened up about reprising her role in upcoming Scream installment as she talked about the success of Scream VI.

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her character,” stated the actress at the time.

Drew pointed out, “Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay.”

“With good writing, you can make anything happen,” she further said.