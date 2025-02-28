King Charles unexpected move leaves Queen Camilla in 'bad mood'

Queen Camilla angered by King Charles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla got attention during their latest outing in London.

The 76-year-old King seemingly angered his beloved wife Camilla as he left her alone for a while during their visit to an Indian restaurant on Wednesday.

In the week marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for millions of Muslims across the globe, the King and Queen celebrated the creativity and contribution of Muslim women during an event at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant.

Camilla even helped staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep charity when she noticed her husband Charles had disappeared to greet other guests.

The Queen appeared little tense due to the King's sudden disappearance and passed comments: "I think my husband is supposed to be doing this."

She could not stop her emotions and reminded her husband: "Gentleman, we are waiting!"

When the King didn't respond, the Queen waved at him and coughed loudly to get his attention. Charles eventually said yes to her wife's call and responded with smile relax Camilla.

The two returned to their spirits and expressed their happiness in the kitchen. The royal couple also packed dates in small bags to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan.



