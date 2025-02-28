Tatum O’Neal slams dad Ryan O’Neal for exclusion from will

Tatum O’Neal responds to dad Ryan O’Neal cutting her off from will

Tatum O’Neal publicly reacted to late dad Ryan O’Neal cutting her off from will.

Tatum O’Neal shared her scathing reaction to being cut out of her late father Ryan O'Neal's will.

Although the 61-year-old actress have always had a rocky relationship with the late actor, who passed away in 2023, she only learnt that she had been disinherited, after his death.

"Keep it, motherf-----," O'Neal said during a recent interview with Variety.

Ryan shared Tatum and her brother Griffin O'Neal, with his late ex-wife Joanna Moore. He also was a father to son Patrick O'Neal, whom he shared with ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young, and son Redmond O'Neal, whom he shared with the late actress Farrah Fawcett.

Tatum and her brother Griffin has been living with Ryan after their mom lost the custody, but she revealed that their relationship became quite turbulent after she became the youngest Oscar winner in 1973.

She received the prestigious award for her movie Paper Moon, in which she appeared alongside her father.

"Things got ugly quick," O'Neal told the outlet.

Previously in her memoir, Tatum opened up about Ryan’s violent temper, and the physical and emotional abuse he caused to his children.

During her recent interview, she claimed that she believes she was cut off from the will for exposing the truth in her book, A Paper Life.

"The first book that I wrote was just a f---ing honest book. And that’s what got him," she said.