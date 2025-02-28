Why Pete Davidson said good-bye to comedy career?

Pete Davidson, American actor and comedian who is known for his wild humour, and quirky persona, recently spilled the beans on his “future” plans, as he’s now ready to trade in his comedic shoes for something a bit more serious.

The comedian, who started his romance with reality star Kim Kardashian back in 2021, gained popularity through Saturday Night Live (SNL) and movies like The King of Staten Island.

Pete recently shared that he wants to explore roles that are more dramatic in the future.

He opened up to E!News: "I would love to do more serious stuff.”

"['Riff Raff] is a lot of fun. I'm really enjoying it. Usually, I'm the pothead friend or the guy that helps the guy get the girl in the movie. So, to be able to hold a gun and play a serious guy was a lot of fun for me," he added.

The comedian opened up about how tough the Hollywood industry has been, admitting that it was a lot harder than he ever expected it to be.

Pete earlier told PageSix: "The innocence in my eyes made me so sad. Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was. I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into."

Pete Davidson then talked about the age gap between him and his SNL castmates, sharing that he spent a lot of time just "hanging out" with Lorne Michaels behind the scenes.