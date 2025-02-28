Meghan Markle embraces staff in new footage as she hits back at bullying claims

Meghan Markle has given fans a glimpse into her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, by sharing intimate behind-the-scenes footage from the production.



In the newly released video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen warmly interacting with her team—embracing crew members, laughing, and dancing on set.

The lighthearted clip was posted to her Instagram ahead of the show’s highly anticipated debut on March 4.

The video’s release comes as Meghan continues to face lingering accusations about her management style. Over the years, reports have surfaced suggesting that former staff members found working for the Duchess challenging.

In 2021, claims emerged that two personal assistants left Kensington Palace due to her alleged behaviour, while a source described her as a “dictator in high heels” in an interview last September.

Despite these claims, Meghan has consistently denied any wrongdoing, with her representatives dismissing the allegations as part of a long-running smear campaign.

Her former chief of staff, Josh Kettler, recently defended her leadership, calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “dedicated and hardworking.”

Initially set to launch two months earlier, With Love, Meghan was delayed due to concerns about its timing amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

Now, with its release just days away, Meghan appears focused on promoting her new venture while offering a personal look at her work behind the camera.