Millie Bobby Brown fans mock Stranger Things star on new look

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t impress her fans with her new look.

The Stranger Things stars' fans aren’t very fond of her new blond locks, which she debuted during her 21st birthday celebration.

In addition, her bold appearance in a sheer dress at The Electric State premiere further raised eyebrows.

After photos and videos from the Madrid premiere of the new Netflix series spread on social media, netizens couldn’t help but mock the actress’s makeover during her latest appearance.

While some called her "mature" and "older than her age," others commented, "She's 21 and looks 40."

"Always makes me feel good when people younger than me look older than I do lol," another added playfully, ridiculing her appearance.

"That is not a flattering hair color or dress," a third user harshly scrutinise her complete look. "I bet if she had her hair in her natural color and a better dress for this event, she would look like an entirely different person. Not everyone is meant to be blonde."

Amid the severe criticism, some fans believed she looked beautiful as always.

"Omg these comments are wild. She’s a pretty girl. All the hags on this thread saying she looks OLD need to check themselves and look in the mirror!" says one admirer.



In her figure-fitted, see-though dress, heavy makeup and blond tresses, the actress did made a stark appearance than her usual simplicity and innocence.

While some fans coudn't settle with her transformation, some simply loved it and praised Brown.