Millie Bobby Brown shocks fans with daring look at ‘The Electric State’ event

All eyes were on Millie Bobby Brown as she stepped out in a daring dress.

On Thursday, February 27, the Stranger Things star and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who secretly tied the knot in May 2024, walked the carpet at the Madrid premiere of her latest film, The Electric State.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday in a blonde baddie style, donned an attention-grabbing sheer dress adorned with intricate silver embroidery.

The figure-hugging, floor-length gown had a column silhouette. The Enola Holmes alum styled her new locks, parting to one side in loose waves, revealing her silver teardrop earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband, 22, opted for a retro look featuring a white t-shirt underneath a black leather jacket, paired with blue jeans and brown boots.

The son of the rocker Jon Bon Jovi completed his look with black sunglasses.

In addition to striking several poses alongside her husband, Brown was captured with her new Netflix film The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was decked up in a mint green suit and brown dress shoes.

This is not the first time Jake has attended the film's premiere with his beloved wife. He has also accompanied her to previous premieres.