Sarah Ferguson issues meaningful statement amid Eugenie's heartbreak

Sarah Ferguson opened up about a cause 'close to her heart' amid her daughter Princess Eugenie's major heartbreak.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York shared details from her meaningful visit to The Francis Crick Institute, founded and supported by Cancer Research UK.

Sarah, who herself is a victim of cancer, shared photos from her visit with an informative caption.

She wrote, "I had the privilege of visiting The Francis Crick Institute yesterday - a world-leading biomedical research facility that @cr_uk, a charity incredibly close to my heart, helped found and which they continue to fund."

"Having faced cancer myself, I know just how crucial the work of @cr_uk is and the profound impact that research, support, and early detection can have on lives," the Duchess added.

While lauding the "dedication and passion" of workers at Cancer Research UK, Sarah called their efforts "truly inspiring..."

Prince Andrew's wife further stated, "...it’s reassuring to see the incredible strides being made in the fight against cancer by people like Dr Vivian Li whose lab I visited whilst touring the site."

At the end of her heartfelt note, the Duchess said she is "deeply grateful for the opportunity to witness their efforts firsthand and for the hope they continue to provide."

Notably, Sarah Ferguson's message came as Princess Eugenie mourned the sudden demise of her years-long friend and actress Michelle Trachtenberg.