Kim Kardashian sings praises for the Jackson family

Kim Kardashian reminisced about her famous old romance, which began in junior high.

On the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old revealed that she has dated Michael Jackson’s nephew TJ Jackson.

The revelation came as the SKIMS mogul boasted about her personal connection with the Billie Jean hitmaker’s sister, Janet Jackson, while boarding her private jet with her friends to see the music icon in concert.

"Janet means so much to me, more on like a personal level, than anyone could really imagine," Kim, who was flaunting her curves in the same outfit Janet wore in her If music video, told the cameras.

"I dated Janet’s nephew for years and years in high school," she looked back fondly on her relationship with Tito Jackson’s son.

In the recent episode of the reality TV serie, the renowned personality went on to share that she even joined the Jackson family on game nights, including playing Pictionary.

Notably, TJ is not the only famous fling Kim has had in the past. She has dated Damon Thomas and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, among others.

In addition, she was recently rumoured to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. and has married and divorced controversial rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Pete were reunited recently at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary show and after-party on February 16.