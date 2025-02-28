Kim Kardashian reflects on her fashion fights with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian has recently spilled the tea about her fashion fights with Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking on February 27 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder recalled the origin of her feud with each other’s fashion after their Dolce & Gabbana drama.

During the shoot, Kim asked if anyone remembered when Kourtney barged into her classroom to take back a pair of Levi jeans that Kim borrowed without permission.

“I was in sixth grade at a new school, I didn’t know anyone and I wanted to look really cool and fit in. And I borrowed Kourtney’s jeans that had these, like, cow patches on them,” recounted the 44-year-old.

Kim explained, “We called them the cow jeans, and they were vintage Levis.”

“Kourtney comes in with the lamest shorts and makes me change into them,” revealed the reality star.

Kim confessed she was “so embarrassed,” as she never got over that incident in the last few years.

To which, Kourtney quipped, “Is that why she brought me here? To get revenge on the jeans?”

However, Kim ensured fans that any arguments over clothing were only temporary.

“For anyone that thinks that we wouldn’t even be cool because we got into a fashion fight over what we wear is crazy,” stated the reality star.

Kim added, “That’s what we were doing in elementary school.”