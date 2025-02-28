Gene Hackman finally gets tribute from his daughters, granddaughter

Gene Hackman found dead at 95 at his home

Gene Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman, and granddaughter, Annie Hackman, finally released a public statement one day after his mysterious death.

In an emotional tribute shared with People, the daughters and granddaughter remember The French Connection star, who breathed his last on Wednesday, February 26, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” they wrote and went on to highlight the indelible mark the late screen actor has left in this world.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa,” the Gene’s children reminisced their simple father-daughter bond with the legend.

They concluded the statement by mourning their loss, saying, “We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

For the unversed, on Wednesday, February 26, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to the Santa Fe New Mexican that the 95-year-old actor and his wife, Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Although Mendoza did not reveal the cause of the death of the couple, who were married for over three decades, he determined that no foul play in the deaths has been indicated.