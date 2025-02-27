Blake Lively's reputation further shatters after 'damaging' old footage resurfaces

Blake Lively garners attention with recent move

Blake Lively has once again garnered attention with her recent move after it was revealed that the actress made a savage dig at her A Simple Favour co-star, Anna Kendrick.

The 37-year-old actress, who was once considered as one of Kendrick's closest pals after they starred together in the same project, had referred to her as 'horrible' in an old resurfaced interview.

She said at the time, "No we have so much fun together". The American actress went on to reveal the two didn't spend much time together off-set. A lot of the time we spent hanging out together is actually on camera, there's so much time in hair and makeup, and when we get on set we just get to relax.”

However, the Gossip Girl star downplayed her comments later. According to speculation, their friendship was soured as a result of Blake's ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, creating tension on the set of their film's sequel Another Simple Favour.

Blake's feud with her former co-star has sparked fury among critics, who are blaming the actress for her antics in all relevant cases, be it the one with Baldoni.

While other details still remain under wraps, people have been longing for results to know what's exactly behind the ongoing drama.