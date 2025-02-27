Machine Gun Kelly is on cloud nine as he unlocks BIG achievement

MGK is expecting a baby with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has expressed his feelings over latest major achievement.

The 34-year-old, who has been associated with Megan Fox for quite a while in the past, has just received a big shoutout from a renowned artist, which is quite random and unbelievable for him.

90s famed singer and songwriter Bob Dylan recently shared a video of MGK on his Instagram, where the latter could be seen performing live at a record store in Florida.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kelly shared his feeling over this special shoutout that he received from Dylan.

He explained: “I’m in my conversation pit in my house and having a discussion about is this the right thing or the direction for this album, I’m questioning it right.”

“Then, in the same breath that I’m questioning it, somebody goes, ‘Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.”

The Rap Devil singer confessed that at first, he did not believe that it was the real Bob Dylan.

He first cross checked it by visiting his Instagram page.

“We go on his Instagram and he posted a video. He’s just the originator of doing everything, opposite of what people wanted him to do, randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop.”

“I’m like, ‘What the f***, dude’. Trust the signs, man. I’m so grateful”, Machine concluded the video.

MGK has parted ways with Fox. But the two are expecting a baby which is due in March. As per the reports of TMZ, the duo are not on talking terms and things are really bad among them.