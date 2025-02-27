Kourtney Kardashian opens up about juggling motherhood with career

Kourtney Kardashian gets candid about struggles of motherhood

Kourtney Kardashian, who shares a 15-month-old baby with husband Travis Barker, shared that motherhood is not all sunshine and rainbows.

The 45-year-old discussed the hurdles she is facing throughout motherhood, as her baby Rocky was heard crying in the background.

The mom of four was on The Kardashians set for a shoot, during the Thursday, February 27th episode of the reality show and while she was enjoying work, she admitted that she was trying to mask her impatience.

"When I get hangry when I’m breastfeeding, I will complain about anything and everything that’s in my way," she confessed.

The producers then asked the reality star how long she planned on breastfeeding her youngest son, to which she responded that it will at least be another year.

“Take note, everybody," a producer quipped.

As the toddler was heard crying on camera, Kardashian shared that, “I couldn’t be away from him for this long.”

“I am breastfeeding on demand so I really try not to separate from my baby,” she added.

The media personality and Travis Barker share a family of six kids, with each star having three kids from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.