Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's 'horrible offer' in their divorce proceedings

Christina Haack is opening up about her divorce from Josh Hall, revealing that she wishes she had done things differently in their relationship.

In the recent episode of HGTV's The Flip Off, Christina shared her thoughts on her third marriage, saying, "Honestly, if I would've really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would've gotten a prenup or I would've never married him."

Christina's friend Cassie visited her Newport Beach, Calif. home and noticed the cluttered garage filled with quad bikes and ATVs.

She explained, "Tennessee, sweetie," referring to her Leiper's Fork, Tenn. home where Josh was living after filing for divorce in July 2024.

Christina claimed that Josh wants to "retire off" her, and she's now dealing with the repercussions of their split.

In a confessional-style clip, she explained that she had to remove her belongings from their Tennessee home, saying, "I had to deal with some real life stuff... With everything going on and the fact that I'm not spending any time there anymore, I decided it was time to get all my stuff out of the house."

This isn't the first time Christina has spoken out about her divorce. In a previous episode, she revealed that Josh had made a "horrible offer" in their divorce proceedings, asking for $3.5 million from her.

Christina and Josh were married for nearly three years before he filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The two were set to compete together on The Flip Off, but Josh is no longer involved in the show. Christina is now in a new relationship with businessman Christopher Larocca, while Josh is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.