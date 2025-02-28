'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown promotes new hit with fierce fashion

Millie Bobby Brown, rising star who became an iconic Hollywood actress after her admirable character Eleven in hit series Stranger Things, is at her game once again, giving most chic vibes in Madrid.

Milli, who tied the knot with her long-time lover Jake Bongiovi in an intimate ceremony back in May 2024 after a year of their engagement, was spotted looking effortlessly stylish in a denim co-ord as she promoted her new movie The Electric State.

The actress rocked pointed brown boots with fluffy white details and added a pop of glam with big gold hoop earrings.

Millie styled her bleach blonde hair in a fun, playful way with one spacebun low and the other high on her head, adding some silver bangles for a little extra sparkle.

However, to complete her iconic look, she went for a glowing makeup vibe, flaunting her natural beauty with a touch of light blue eyeshadow.

Millie was joined by her co-star, Chris Pratt along with talented Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe. Chris looked sharp as a tack in a crisp shirt, tie, and a smart grey blazer, showing off his classic style.

The Electric State, set to hit Netflix in March, features Millie and Chris alongside a star-studded cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.