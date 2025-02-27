How Gene Hackman and wife died? cause REVEALED

The world is currently mourning the loss of the legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, who tragically passed away, leaving the word stunned by their sudden demise.
Their family shared the heartbreaking news, confirming that both were found unresponsive at their home. However, the cause of their death recently has been revealed.
Gene’s daughter has shared that the family believes carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause of his death.
The actor was tragically found dead at his home, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa and their beloved dog. Authorities confirmed there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death remains linked to a possible accident.
