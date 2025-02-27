Mindy Kaling shows off her slimmed-down frame in LA

Mindy Kaling, a close friend of Meghan Markle, was spotted heading to a studio in LA to film her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actress, 45, has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, showcasing a glamorous new look.

On Wednesday, Mindy wore a black bustier-styled top, a beaded black midi skirt, and a sleek blowout, reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's style.

Her figure-hugging outfit accentuated her hourglass figure as she waved to paparazzi.

Mindy first debuted her dramatic new look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, after reportedly losing weight.

Although she hasn't publicly confirmed using Ozempic, a medication for type 2 diabetes, rumors have circulated.

In 2022, Mindy stunned fans with her slimmed-down frame on Instagram. She attributed her weight loss to portion control, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently... I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it."

Mindy emphasized her love for food, saying, "I'm never going to stop being a foodie... I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day."

She also enjoys running and hiking, completing 20 miles per week.

The Mindy Project writer feels confident in her new body, telling People magazine, "It's not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately... I feel great."

Mindy has three children, but their father's identity remains a secret.