Princess Kate steps out without engagement ring on Welsh visit

Princess Kate made a striking appearance in Wales, embracing local heritage through her carefully curated outfit.



The royal, accompanied by Prince William, stepped out in Pontypridd on Wednesday, marking their first joint public engagement since returning from a Caribbean family holiday.

Dressed in a bold red Alexander McQueen coat, Kate paid tribute to Wales’ national colours while exuding her signature elegance.

The statement outerwear was complemented by a vintage Ralph Lauren jacket from 2007, showcasing her commitment to sustainable fashion. She completed the look with a chic Gucci brown plaid pleated midi skirt, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary styles.

Adding to her sophisticated ensemble, Kate opted for custom-made brown Gianvito Rossi boots, offering both style and practicality for the engagement. However, what truly caught royal fans’ attention was her choice of jewellery—or lack thereof.

Jewellery expert Tobias Kormind, managing director at 77 Diamonds, pointed out that Kate noticeably left her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring at home.

Instead, she wore a delicate sapphire and diamond eternity ring, a choice that subtly shifted attention away from her usual heirloom piece.

"The Princess of Wales sported minimal jewelry at this outing, reinforcing her tradition of 'flag dressing' through her accessories," Kormind explained.

She accessorised with Spells of Love Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoop Earrings in Gold, a thoughtful nod to Welsh heritage. The garnet gemstones, which complemented her coat, added depth to her ensemble while supporting a female-owned Welsh jewelry brand.

Kate's fashion choices have long reflected her appreciation for meaningful styling, and her latest look was no exception.

With sustainability, cultural homage, and understated elegance at the forefront, the Princess of Wales once again proved that her wardrobe is more than just fashion—it’s a statement.