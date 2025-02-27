Kendrick Lamar spotted taking classes at UCLA: See newly surfaced pics

TikTok user alejandraainparis claims to have been in the same class as K.Dot in 2022

Kendrick Lamar may have just dominated the Super Bowl halftime stage, but in these newly resurfaced photos, he’s just another student in class.

Images from 2022, which have gone viral in the wake of his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance, show the Compton rapper sitting in a UCLA classroom, blending in with fellow students.

Dressed in casual hoodies, he appears focused in some shots, while in others, he checks his phone like any other student.

Some snaps also showed K.Dot with his notebooks laid out on his desk.

TikTok user alejandraainparis recently shared the photos with the caption, “pov: just a normal day at UCLA.” In the comments, she revealed she hadn’t initially recognised him.

“This was in 2022, he was incredibly kind and humble,” she wrote. “I didn’t realize who he was at that time -I just saw people asking for photos, and I took some too. It wasn’t until later that someone told me who he was.”

She also admitted she was unsure if posting them was the right thing to do.

The resurfaced images come at a high point in Lamar’s career.

His Super Bowl halftime show just set a new record as the most-watched performance in history, with 133.5 million viewers tuning in. That milestone came hot on the heels of his Grammy wins for song and record of the year, thanks to his chart-topping Drake diss track, Not Like Us.