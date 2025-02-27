Prince Harry recalls 'genuine concern' for pregnant Meghan Markle at Invictus

Harry wrapped up the 2025 Invictus Games solo as the Duchess of Sussex took her leave

Prince Harry is looking back on a moment at the Invictus Games that had him a little on edge about Meghan Markle and their soon-to-be child.

Speaking to Us Weekly at this year’s event in Vancouver, the Duke of Sussex recalled a standout memory from the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, when Meghan was pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie, now 5.

While reflecting on the bond he’s built with the community, Harry, 40, shared a humorous yet protective moment from the trip.

“There are so many special memories, but I’ll never forget the bear hug I received from Rob out on Sydney Harbor — and my genuine concern that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!” he said in the interview published weeks later on February 26.

The 2018 games were particularly meaningful for Harry and Meghan, who had announced their pregnancy just days before the event. Meghan has remained a strong supporter of the Games. Harry told US Weekly, “My wife has been part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it.”

Though Meghan, 43, was only able to attend part of this year’s Invictus Games before returning home to their two children, Harry appreciated her ongoing support — especially her Instagram shoutout.

“The Instagram shoutout was very sweet and much appreciated!” he said.

Founded by Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games provide a space for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans to compete. The next games will take place in Birmingham, U.K., in 2027.