Zendaya, Storm Reid's special sister bond outside of 'Euphoria'

Euphoria star Storm Reid has recently shared insight into her close bond with co-star Zendaya.

While speaking at the Time’s Women of the Year dinner on February 25, Storm revealed she won’t return to Euphoria's season three, per Variety.

Reflecting on her connection with Zendaya, saying, “That’s my sister before Euphoria and after.”

“That’s gonna be my sister for life, so I’m sure we’ll work together again one day in some capacity,” stated the 21-year-old.

Elsewhere, Storm talked about her feelings for leaving the hit show.

“It’s bittersweet… I love Gia. I loved being able to embody her and give her life,” said the actress.

However, Storm pointed out that she’s “really excited for Season 3”.

“I know they’re going to do something special and it’s going to be good,” she added.

Earlier in November 2024, the season three was announced by Casey Bloys and said the production would begin in January.

Much of the original cast such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane would be seen in the new season.

Meanwhile, Storm disclosed she’s currently working on Get Lite, which is going to be directorial debut of Teyana Taylor.

“It’s our dance movie because we haven’t had a good one of those in a really long time… It’s gonna be in Harlem. It’s quintessential New York,” explained the American actress.

Storm noted, “People fail to realise it’s not like just breakdancing and like doing cool tricks.”

“There are so many different dance techniques that go into getting lite, therefore, I need to get in choreography classes immediately,” she concluded.